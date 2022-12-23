Delegation of Central Propaganda, Education Commission has field trip to HCMC

A delegation of the Central Propaganda and Education Commission had a field trip to Saigon hi-tech park and Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh- Suoi Tien) in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday.

Deputy Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Commission Le Hai Binh led the delegation.

According to the leader, the Party Committee, authorities and people of Ho Chi Minh City made their efforts to overcome difficulties and challenges to recover strongly after the Covid-19 pandemic. The city is promptly building, restructuring and continuing to grow.

Through the field trip, the delegation members witnessed new technological models, start-up projects of Saigon hi-tech park as well as a trial run of the train under the Metro Line 1 which are typical examples of the city's development, added Mr. Binh.

The Deputy Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Commission believed that with its efforts and traditions, Ho Chi Minh City will continue to achieve more positive results in the upcoming time to deserve the leading economic, scientific and technological center of the country.

On the same day, the delegation visited Saigon River, Ho Chi Minh City's smart traffic operation center, learn about the construction process and operation of the Saigon River Tunnel and paid a visit to learn about the operation of Cat Lai port.