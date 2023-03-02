Delayed implementation of education projects results in shortage of classrooms

According to the education sector’s report, the implementation of 117 education projects citywide has been delayed due to many reasons resulting shortage of imminent classrooms.

One of them is that the locality has not focused on investing in school construction projects. Many projects have had problems with compensation and site clearance, leading to delayed implementation.

This morning, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training held a conference to report the results of the implementation of the target of 300 classrooms per 10,000 population of school age in Ho Chi Minh City in the period 2021- 2025. Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Duong Anh Duc was attending.

Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Le Hoai Nam said that by December 2022, the city had a ratio of 294 classrooms per 10,000 population of school age. Amongst them, 12/22 districts and Thu Duc City reached the target of 300 classrooms per 10,000 people.

Districts 4, 8, 12, Binh Thanh, Go Vap, Tan Binh, Tan Phu, Binh Tan, Binh Chanh and Hoc Mon have not built enough classrooms as required.

Especially, District 4 has had 286 classrooms, District 8 with 292 classrooms, District 12 with 235 classrooms, Binh Thanh District with 297 classrooms, Go Vap District 205 classrooms, Tan Binh District 288 classrooms, Tan Phu District 255 classrooms, Binh Tan District 288 classrooms, Binh Chanh District 260 classrooms and Hoc Mon District 211 classrooms.

Vice Chairman of the District 4 People's Committee Vo Thanh Dung informed that it is expected that by 2025, it is difficult for the locality to fulfill the target of 300 classrooms per 10,000 residents because so many school construction projects have been carried out simultaneously, which must adjust the planning. Subsequently, the project implementation period lasted so long.

Similarly, Vice Chairman of Go Vap District People's Committee Dao Thi My Thu expressed that in order to meet the target of 300 classrooms over 10,000 residents, the locality needs to add 1,300 classrooms.

As a result, the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City proposed that districts and districts prioritize the allocation of budget capital to speed up the implementation of investment projects on the construction of schools according to land use plans and the approved plan is in accordance with the development requirements and reality of each district.

In particular, authorities in Districts 7, 9, 12, Binh Tan District, Go Vap, Thu Duc and Binh Chanh with high mechanical population growth or industrial parks and export processing zones should pay attention to building schools to meet students’ study needs.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Duong Anh Duc affirmed that the target of 300 classrooms over 10,000 population in school age is one of the important goals that the city is determined to implement during the tenth-tenure Party Congress of Ho Chi Minh City.

Generally, the city has so far reached the rate of 294 classrooms per 10,000 population, which has approached the target. But in fact, this ratio is not uneven between districts and levels.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc asked localities to focus on resolving the problem of building schools; if they have bumped into hiccup along the way, they should send reports to related departments in particular and the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City in general proposing assistance for the goal.