Deep-water seaport of Vung Ang welcomes two first bulk carriers of 2023

On the fifth day of the first lunar month of 2023, two first ships of the year docked at Vung Ang seaport in Ha Tinh Province .

According to Director of the Lao - Viet International Port Joint Stock Company in Vung Ang Economic Zone in Ky Anh Town, Ha Tinh Province Nguyen Anh Tuan, the Vietnamese Viet Thuan Vessel No.215 - 06 was the first bulk carrier docking at Vung Ang Port to load 20,000 tons of iron ore to transport to Dung Quat Port in Quang Ngai Province.

Apart from the bulk carrier Viet Thuan Vessel, Chinese vessel Sheng Wei with its tonnage of more than 10,000 tons also docked at the port to load 10,500 tons of potassium to transit to Laos on its way to China.

These are the two first codes of the commodity in 2023 so the company well-arranged its human forces, vehicles, equipment and shifts to timely and safely load the commodities.

That showed positive signs for the deep-sea port of Vung Ang in particular and for the Lao - Viet International Port Joint Stock Company in general, expected to enhance a strong development for sea transport in the Central province of Ha Tinh.

In 2022, although facing difficulties and challenges, the Lao - Viet International Port Joint Stock Company strived to find cargo sources and new partners to increase the total goods output to the port to nearly 3.5 million tons, reaching a hundred percent of the plan with a total revenue of nearly VND200 billion (US$8.5 million).