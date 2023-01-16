Damaged cold in North, mild climate in South before Tet

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting reported that the Northern region has become colder as a very cold air mass spread over the region as of last night.

It is forecast that damaged cold will cover the whole Northern provinces and cities from January 16 to January 19 (on the 28th day of the last lunar month).

Many places in the Northern mountainous region have the possibility of seeing frost and snowfall with temperature of under 3 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region will enjoy fewer rainy days and a mild climate from January 16 to January 26 (from the 25th day of the last lunar month to the fifth day of the first lunar month of 2023).