Dak Lak health sector lacks 1,800 regular staff

According to the Department of Health of Dak Lak Province, the number of regular staff assigned to medical non-business units is extremely low.

Many units, especially hospitals, have been facing a shortage of human resources, affecting the quality of healthcare services. According to the scheme on job positions, structure of professional titles of public employees, and staffing norms according to regulations, the human resource of the health sector in Dak Lak Province is still short of more than 1,800 regular staff.

According to the leader of the Department of Health of Dak Lak Province, many medical units in the province have been encountering human resources crunch, and hospitals are always overloaded with patients. Therefore, it is necessary to supplement staff to recruit into important positions and departments.