Da Nang to launch public bike rental service in late March

The central city of Da Nang will launch a one-year pilot program on providing public bikes from March 29.

The pilot program is in the hope of curbing personal vehicles, reducing environmental pollution, and promoting smart sustainable transport., according to the city’s Transport Department.

A total of 61 stations with about 600 bikes will be opened across five districts in the city. The stations are built near bus stops and crowded areas to attract users.

The bikes used in the program are designed with an anti-theft lock, an ID card, locating device, and a solar charger.

Charges must be paid in proportion to the time of use, VND5,000 (US$0.21) for every 30 minutes, and VND50,000 per day for each trip lasting 7.5 hours at maximum.

Bike users can pay via e-wallets including Zalopay, MoMo, and Payoo.

Bui Hong Trung, director of the city’s Transport Department said that after the pilot period, the department will review and consider expanding the public bike program if it proves to be effective.