Da Nang Spring Press Festival 2023 opens

Da Nang General Science Library in coordination with the Da Nang City Journalist Association and Da Nang City Photography Association organized Da Nang Spring Press Festival 2023 which officially opened on January 13.

This year’s event themed “Journalism and Reading Culture” aims to mark the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930-2022).

The festival features pavilions displaying 200 central publications, 63 local newspapers and 200 books celebrating the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and 50 photos.

The spring press festival aims to introduce publications of news agencies nationwide, honor the outstanding contribution of the journalism and publishing industry and artistic photography association, and improve people’s spiritual life during Tet holidays.

Chairman of the Da Nang City Journalist Association Nguyen Duc Nam said that Da Nang City has gradually returned to normal life after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. The city implemented strict measures to prevent and control the disease and resume economic activity with the participation of the municipal Journalist Association.

The press festival also includes a wide range of activities, including a calligraphy performance, an art book arrangement, an exhibition of spring press publications, and more. The event will run until January 29 at Da Nang General Science Library in Da Nang City’s Hai Chau District.