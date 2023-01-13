SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Da Nang Spring Press Festival 2023 opens

Da Nang General Science Library in coordination with the Da Nang City Journalist Association and Da Nang City Photography Association organized Da Nang Spring Press Festival 2023 which officially opened on January 13.
Da Nang Spring Press Festival 2023 opens ảnh 1
The Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper's display booth at Da Nang Spring Press Festival 2023 (Photo: SGGP)

This year’s event themed “Journalism and Reading Culture” aims to mark the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930-2022).

The festival features pavilions displaying 200 central publications, 63 local newspapers and 200 books celebrating the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and 50 photos.

The spring press festival aims to introduce publications of news agencies nationwide, honor the outstanding contribution of the journalism and publishing industry and artistic photography association, and improve people’s spiritual life during Tet holidays.

Da Nang Spring Press Festival 2023 opens ảnh 2
At the opening ceremony of Da Nang Spring Press Festival 2023 (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Da Nang City Journalist Association Nguyen Duc Nam said that Da Nang City has gradually returned to normal life after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. The city implemented strict measures to prevent and control the disease and resume economic activity with the participation of the municipal Journalist Association.

The press festival also includes a wide range of activities, including a calligraphy performance, an art book arrangement, an exhibition of spring press publications, and more. The event will run until January 29 at Da Nang General Science Library in Da Nang City’s Hai Chau District.

Da Nang Spring Press Festival 2023 opens ảnh 3
A photo exhibition at the festival (Photo: SGGP)
Da Nang Spring Press Festival 2023 opens ảnh 4
Readers attend a calligraphy performance at the festival. (Photo: SGGP)
Da Nang Spring Press Festival 2023 opens ảnh 5
Vice Chairman of the People's Council of Da Nang City Tran Phuoc Son visits the 2023 Spring Press Festival. (Photo: SGGP)
Da Nang Spring Press Festival 2023 opens ảnh 6

Da Nang Spring Press Festival 2023 attracts a lot of visitors. (Photo: SGGP)
By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh

