Da Nang Int’l Firework Festival to return in June

Da Nang International Firework Festival (DIFF) 2023 will return to the central coastal city from June 3 – July 8 after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event which will take place on the banks of the Han river attracts eight participating teams from The UK, Italy, Poland, France, Australia, Canada and Finland, and Vietnam.

The DIFF 2023 will open with a firework competition between Vietnamese and Finnish teams on June 3. The spectacular performances taken by Canada and France, Australia and Italy, Poland and the UK will take place on June 10, 17, and 24 respectively.

The final round will be held on July 8.

The organization board expects the firework festival will be one of the major events in the summer holidays in the country and region and become a leading festival in Asia, attracting a large number of foreign visitors.

A series of many interesting cultural and sporting events, including street festivals, art performances, cultural festivals, food fairs and more has been organized during the month-long event.

Launched in 2008, the Da Nang International Firework Festival (DIFF) became one of the largest festivals of its kind in the country. The competition was promoted as an international festival to attract tourists from all over the world.

The 2019 Da Nang International Firework Festival (DIFF), themed ‘Stories by the Rivers’, took place from June 1 to July 6 and drew nearly one million visitors.