Da Nang holds ceremony in commemoration of 64 Gac Ma battle martyrs

This morning, war veterans who used to station on the Truong Sa Islands from 1984 to 1988 held a ceremony in commemoration of 64 fallen soldiers in the Gac Ma battle.
Da Nang holds ceremony in commemoration of 64 Gac Ma battle martyrs ảnh 1

A model of the ship HQ-604 (Photo: SGGP)

They spent a minute of silence to commemorate the fallen soldiers, offered incense and then released a paper boat with flowers on the Han River in memory of the combatants who sacrificed their lives for territorial integrity, maintaining the sovereignty of the sea and of the country.

At the ceremony, the paper model of the ship HQ-604 was made by veterans of the Liaison Board of Truong Sa Soldiers for the 1984 – 1988 period in Da Nang City, placed next to the memorial of the fallen soldiers, reminding of the image of the ship carrying 64 martyrs sunk to the seabed when China used force to illegally occupy Gac Ma Reef on the morning of March 14, 1988.

After the memorial ceremony, the martyrs' comrades and relatives floated the paper boat down the middle of the Han River towards the estuary.

Da Nang holds ceremony in commemoration of 64 Gac Ma battle martyrs ảnh 2

A model of the ship HQ-604 (Photo: SGGP)
Da Nang holds ceremony in commemoration of 64 Gac Ma battle martyrs ảnh 3

War veterans and families of the martyrs offer incense and then release a paper ship with flowers on Han River in memory of the combatants (Photo: SGGP)
Da Nang holds ceremony in commemoration of 64 Gac Ma battle martyrs ảnh 4

Veterans carry the paper ship to release in Han River (Photo: SGGP)
Da Nang holds ceremony in commemoration of 64 Gac Ma battle martyrs ảnh 5

(Photo: SGGP)
Da Nang holds ceremony in commemoration of 64 Gac Ma battle martyrs ảnh 6

Leaders of Da Nang City offer incense to express gratitude to 64 martyrs

(Photo: SGGP)
Da Nang holds ceremony in commemoration of 64 Gac Ma battle martyrs ảnh 7

A veteran looks at the memorial name (Photo: SGGP)
Da Nang holds ceremony in commemoration of 64 Gac Ma battle martyrs ảnh 8

War veterans pay tribute to the 64 Gac Ma soldiers (Photo: SGGP)
Da Nang holds ceremony in commemoration of 64 Gac Ma battle martyrs ảnh 9

After the incense offering ceremony, veterans release the paper boat in the river (Photo: SGGP)
By Xuan Quynh – Translated By Anh Quan

