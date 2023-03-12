Da Nang holds ceremony in commemoration of 64 Gac Ma battle martyrs

This morning, war veterans who used to station on the Truong Sa Islands from 1984 to 1988 held a ceremony in commemoration of 64 fallen soldiers in the Gac Ma battle.

They spent a minute of silence to commemorate the fallen soldiers, offered incense and then released a paper boat with flowers on the Han River in memory of the combatants who sacrificed their lives for territorial integrity, maintaining the sovereignty of the sea and of the country.

At the ceremony, the paper model of the ship HQ-604 was made by veterans of the Liaison Board of Truong Sa Soldiers for the 1984 – 1988 period in Da Nang City, placed next to the memorial of the fallen soldiers, reminding of the image of the ship carrying 64 martyrs sunk to the seabed when China used force to illegally occupy Gac Ma Reef on the morning of March 14, 1988.

After the memorial ceremony, the martyrs' comrades and relatives floated the paper boat down the middle of the Han River towards the estuary.