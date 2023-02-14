Da Nang detects foreigners on suspicion of growing marijuana

The Police of Phuoc My Ward under Son Tra District, Da Nang City detected foreigners on suspicion of growing marijuana in a rental apartment in the locality.

Accordingly, at 3:00 p.m. on February 13, the police forces raided to check a rental apartment in Phuoc My 1 street.

Through the checking, the functional forces detected two plastic trays containing dried herbs being suspected as marijuana along with some tools used for planting and using marijuana inside the apartment.

At that time, there were a 40-year-old Japanese man named K.E along with a 36-year-old Japanese woman named S.N.

On the third floor of the building, the functional forces found 15 pots containing fresh herbs being suspected as cannabis inside. Besides, the police also discovered more plastic trays comprising seven dried herbs.

At the current time, the Phuoc My Ward Police is collaborating with professional units of Son Tra District Police and Da Nang City Police to clarify the case.