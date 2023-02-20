Da Lat proposes upgrade, expansion of main roads to tackle traffic congestion

|
Da Lat City is facing congestion due to the increasing number of vehicles, especially on the occasion of public holidays. (Photo: SGGP)
The project worth VND436 billion (US$18.3 million) is scheduled to be implemented in the 2023-2026 period. In addition, a new road will be built parallel to Tran Quoc Toan Street this year with a capital of VND37.9 billion (US$1.6 million).
Lam Dong Province has recently carried out many upgrade and expansion projects of roads in Da Lat City which is facing congestion due to the increasing number of vehicles, especially on the occasion of public holidays.