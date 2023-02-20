Da Lat proposes upgrade, expansion of main roads to tackle traffic congestion

The People’s Committee of Da Lat City in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has proposed an expansion project of the main downtown streets including Hoang Van Thu, Phu Dong Thien Vuong, Tran Le to reduce traffic congestion.

The project worth VND436 billion (US$18.3 million) is scheduled to be implemented in the 2023-2026 period. In addition, a new road will be built parallel to Tran Quoc Toan Street this year with a capital of VND37.9 billion (US$1.6 million).

Lam Dong Province has recently carried out many upgrade and expansion projects of roads in Da Lat City which is facing congestion due to the increasing number of vehicles, especially on the occasion of public holidays.