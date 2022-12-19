Da Lat Flower Festival 2022 opens

The 9th Da Lat Flower Festival 2022 themed “Da Lat- City of four flower seasons "opened at the Lam Vien Square in Da Lat City in the central highland province of Lam Dong on December 18.

The opening ceremony featuring special art performances with the participation of 400 artists attracted more than 14,000 visitors. The art shows introduced to viewers the history and development of the city from past to present.

The festival includes nine main programs and a series of sideline activities, including an event promoting the local tea and silk industry of Bao Loc Town, an exhibition of local and international ornamental plants, a fashion show with silk designs and products, a display titled “The Central Highlands heaven”, an art performance welcoming the New Year 2023, a street carnival, a street introducing tea, coffee, wine and specialties of Da Lat city, a hot-air balloon festival, a fair of flowers and vegetables, international trade fair, scientific seminar and cultural exchange between Da Lat City and Korea’s Chuncheon City and others.

One of the highlights will be a conference on resolution 23- NQ/TW dated October 1, 2022, of the Politburo on socio-economic development and ensuring national defense and security in the Central Highlands region by 2030 with a vision until 2045.

The event will run until December 31.

Some images of the opening ceremony of the 9th Da Lat Flower Festival 2022: