Da Lat City to conduct pilot project to boost night-time economy

The flower city of Da Lat in the central highland province of Lam Dong on February announced that it will implement a pilot program on developing night-time economy in the 2022-2023 period.

The project will include constructions, such as a water music fountain located at the Da Lat City’s Flower Garden, a 900-meter long food street on Tran Le and Hoang Van Thu roads. Visitors will enjoy variety of nighttime activities on main streets of Ba Thang Hai, Truong Cong Dinh, Tang Bat Ho, Nguyen Chi Thanh and Lam Vien Square.

The resort town will develop another walking street on Tran Quoc Toan street, a section between Dinh Tien Hoang and Tran Quoc Toan roads with a total length of 1,600 meters in the 2023-2030 period.

According to Vice Director of the Lam Dong Province Management Board of Traffic Projects, Vo Ngoc Minh Phat, the expansion project of Prenn Pass will include two new bridges and four scenic rest stops.

On February 6, the provincial authorities closed Prenn Pass and banned vehicles from travelling at both ends of the pass to kick off the upgrade and expansion project that is expected to be completed in one year.