Da Lat City bustling with festive atmosphere of flower festival

The 9th Da Lat Flower Festival 2022 officially opened on December 18 with the festive atmosphere filling the streets of Da Lat City.

Related News Da Lat Flower Festival 2022 opens

The flower spaces on the main street of Le Dai Hanh, Ong Dao Bridge, around Xuan Huong Lake and Nguyen Van Cu flower field are decorated with hundreds of thousands of flowerpots.

More than 500,000 flowerpots feature nearly 100 varieties of flowers are decorated and displayed by businesses of the Da Lat Flower Association and the Da Lat Urban Service Joint Stock Company.

On this occasion, flower villages simultaneously opened to welcome visitors. The Van Thanh flower village received a large number of viewers. Many tourists have been interested in enjoying different kinds of flowers and plants in the festival.

Dang Kim Thuy, a tourist from Quang Tri Province said,"It is the first time I attend a large flower festival in Da Lat City. The special thing of the city is maintaining traditional flower villages featuring the beauty of flowers that are not only incorporate into poetry and songs but also associate with the daily life of the local growers."

Kim Loan, a tourist from Can Tho City said, "The festival has many different types of flowers which are not found in my homeland. I want the flower park will be always maintained for visitors to go sightseeing."

In addition, an exhibition presenting more than 4,000 ornamental plants, bonsai, rock gardens; over 3,000 species of orchids; and nearly 250,000 pots and bags of flowers placed in the area to bring a colorful space to visitors to the flower city in the last days of the year.

Da Lat Flower Festival 2022 will run until December 31.