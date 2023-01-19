SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

National

Customs clearance suspended at border gates in 7 days during Tet festival

Customs clearance will be suspended at border gates in the Northern province of Lang Son and Mong Cai International Border Gate in Quang Ninh province in seven days, from January 21 to 27, during Tet holidays, according to authorities.
Customs clearance suspended at border gates in 7 days during Tet festival ảnh 1

Vietnamese functional forces give instructions to Chinese people at a border gate. (Photo: SGGP)

The work will be resumed from January 28.

The Bac Luan Bridge I border gate which is specialised for entry and exit procedures in Quang Ninh province will maintain working as usual throughout the Tet holidays.

After a nearly-three-year closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bac Luan Bridge I border gate was reopened to carry out immigration procedures for residents and tourists from January 8.

Only 10 days after the reopening, it handled immigration procedures for about 4,000 people.

Vietnamplus

Tags

customs clearance Lang Son and Mong Cai International Border Gate Bac Luan Bridge I border gate

Other news