Youth festival held in Hanoi to welcome SEA Games 31

The festival bring together more than 11,000 young people from the 11 regional countries and volunteers of SEA Games 31. (Photo: VNA)

The Southeast Asian Youth Festival that took place around Hoan Kiem Lake saw the participation of representatives from the embassies of Southeast Asian countries as well as Vietnamese ministries and agencies.

Notably, it brought together more than 11,000 young people from the 11 regional countries, volunteers of SEA Games 31, which will be officially held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighboring cities and provinces from May 12-23.

The festival was intended to promote the image of Hanoi and Vietnam to regional and international friends, thus contributing to building regional peace, for Southeast Asia of solidarity, friendship and prosperity.

Visitors joined a wide range of activities, including an exhibition on national flowers and dresses, cuisines and cultures of the countries, walking, painting, street arts and an art gala.

Sixteen cultural and art program will be held in Hanoi’s districts from May 13 to 23 to celebrate the Games, praising the Party, late President Ho Chi Minh, the land and people of Vietnam and Hanoi.

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of Hanoi has also utilized social networks to promote the capital city’s image before, during and after the Games.

Hanoi has encouraged local businesses to join efforts in product promotion, especially handicrafts and those that meet the OCOP (One Commune-One Product) standards, in line with regulations of the Organizing Committee of SEA Games 31.

Apart from tourism events, including the Hanoi Tourism Festival, the Tourism Gift Festival and the Hanoi Food and Craft Village Tourism Festival, the city has decorated its streets and competition venues with banners and billboards to welcome the important regional sport event.

Hanoi has completed preparations for SEA Games 31 and everything is in place for the region’s biggest sport event.

At the coming Games, Hanoi will host 18 sports at 16 venues, including 12 venues managed by district-level authorities, three by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, one by a business, and four by central agencies.

The city aims to contribute 25-30 percent to the medal tally of the Vietnamese sports delegation.

The capital city will be hosting the opening and closing ceremonies of SEA Games 31 as well as the competitions of many sports.

Featuring 40 sports, SEA Games 31 is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact.

The host Vietnam has registered 965 athletes, including 534 males and 431 females, who are set to compete at all the 40 sports of the Games, striving to win 140 gold, 77 silver and 71 bronze medals and secure the top place in the tally.

At the 30th SEA Games in 2019, the Vietnamese sports delegation finished second in the overall medal tally, with 98 golds, 85 silvers and 105 bronzes, just behind the host Philippines.

