Year-end painting exhibitions open in HCMC

A painting by Tran Quoc Giang

The display titled “Yesterday” of painter Tran Quoc Giang opened at the Eight Gallery, 8 Phung Khac Khoan Street in District 1. Some 40 exhibits, including 20 paintings presenting natural landscapes of Lai Thieu, Go Cong and Tien Giang will run until December 9.



An artwork by Tran Quang Dung

Another show by Tran Quang Dung presents to painting lovers nearly 30 oil pictures at Huyen Art House, 8A Dang Tat Street in District 1’s Tan Dinh Ward.

Dung said that light is a connection between space, time, energy and matterial. Space and time are fixed, light is the messenger, traveling through space, for a certain period of time.

The exhibition will remain open until December 4.

A painting by Hoang Vo

“The wild dance” event of painter Hoang Vo will open from November 27 to December 1 at the HCMC Fine Arts Museum. About 70 artworks were made of various materials of acrylic, watercolor and Do paper in three recent years. Do paper (poonah paper) is made from the bark of the Do tree, which can be found in Vietnam's Northern region. This type of paper dating back hundreds of years ago has been used in Vietnamese folk art.

