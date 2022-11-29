Xiem Can pagoda in Bac Lieu City recognized as outstanding tourist destination

A leader of tourism association in the Mekong Delta gives the recognition certificate to the pagoda abbot

The pagoda - one of the biggest and most splendid Khmer pagodas in Vietnam’s southern region - was built in 1887 and is located in Bien Dong A hamlet (Vinh Trach Dong commune, Bac Lieu city), on an area of nearly 5,000 square meters near a coastal alluvial ground with traditional Angkor Khmer architecture.

After more than 130 years, the temple still retains the unique characteristics of the Khmer people although it has been repaired many times. This place also marks many revolutionary historical events in Bac Lieu Province.

At Xiem Can pagoda, Khmer people in the South often gather to learn letters, dance and sing. Festivals of the Khmer people frequently take place in the pagoda attracting a large number of Southern Khmer people and tourists.

The abbot of the pagoda Venerable Duong Quan said it was an honor when the pagoda was recognized as an outstanding tourist destination in the Mekong Delta. The pagoda's abbot will join with Buddhists and Bac Lieu functional branches to preserve, preserve and develop Xiem Can pagoda.

A corner of the pagoda

By Tan Thai – Translated by Dan Thuy