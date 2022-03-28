World Press Photo Exhibition 2021 takes place in HCMC

Consulate General of the Netherlands in Ho Chi Minh City in collaboration with the Municipal People’s Committee to host the photography exhibition; and this is the sixth time the exhibition has been organized in the country.
The organizers selected and rewards the best visual photos out of 74,000 photos of 4,315 photographers from 130 countries and territories in the eight categories of contemporary issues, environment, general news, long-term projects, nature, portraits, sports and spot news.
Danish photographer Mads Nissen with his photos of “The First Embrace” was the winner of the World Press Photo of the Year and the photo of Italian photographer Antonio Faccilongo named “Habibi” was rewarded the World Press Photo Story of the Year.
The exhibition has been organized in nearly 90 countries and territories. Photographer Linh Pham was a representative of Vietnam to become a member of the jury of the prestigious contest for the first time.
