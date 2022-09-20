Workshop summarizes UNESCO Culture 2030 Indicators project in Vietnam

Hue Imperial City (Photo: SGGP)

The event was held in both in-person and online formats in Hanoi and the central city of Hue, attracting the participation of regional and international UNESCO experts, and domestic managers and experts.



Director of the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) Nguyen Thi Thu Phuong said that over 10 months, the pilot project was completed at both national and local scales, with the active cooperation and support of both domestic and international agencies, organizations and individuals.

UNESCO Culture|2030 Indicators is a framework of thematic indicators which aims to measure and monitor the progress of culture’s enabling contributions to the national- and local-level implementation of the Goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

It showcases the 22 indicators divided into four thematic dimensions featuring the most important aspects of sustainable development, from environmental to socio-economic affairs.

The participants’ comments on the project results as well as policy recommendations developed based on these results will help improve the quality of the project.

This will help Vietnam to contribute more effectively to the overall picture of global culture presented in a report on the UNESCO Culture 2030 Indicators to be published at the UNESCO World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development – MONDIACULT 2022, which will take place in Mexico from September 28-29.

