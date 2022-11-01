Winners of Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Talented Performers 2022 announced

Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan (L) and People’s Artist Trinh Thuy Mui-Chairwoman of the Vietnam Stage Artists Association (R) and veteran artists offer awards to winners.

Attending the event were former Vice secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Pham Chanh Truc, former Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Pham Phuong Thao, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Duong Anh Duc, Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Nguyen Tho Truyen, People’s Artist Trinh Thuy Mui-Chairwoman of the Vietnam Stage Artists Association and others.



Awardees included Vo Minh Lam, Huynh Tieu Nhi, Tran Thi Thu Van, Cao Thuy Vy, Nguyen Minh Truong and Ha Nhi.



Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Duong Anh Duc (R) and acting Director of the Department of Performing Arts under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Tran Ly Ly (L) hand over gold medals to Cao Thuy Vy (2nd, L) and Nguyen Minh Truong.

The jury board of the contest also offered 11 silver medals and minor titles of the “Impression” to Vo Minh Lam and Huynh Tieu Nhi, “Behavior” award to Nguyen Minh Truong and “Inspiration” awards to Le Trung Thao and Duong Kim Phung.

There were also four Supplemental awards handed over to Chi Bao, Quang Thuan, Hoa Phuong and Cao Minh Chau, and a prize honoring young scriptwriter Pham Van Dang for his outstanding contribution to the contest.

People's Artist Giang Manh Ha (L) and architect Nguyen Truong Luu (R) present awards to artists.

Starting in July, the preliminary round took place at Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theater in HCMC on September 9-12, Vietnam Cai Luong Theater in Hanoi on September 14-15, and Tay Do Theater in the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho on September 17-20. The final round was held at Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theater in HCMC on October 14-18.

The contest is co-organized by the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports, the Vietnam Stage Artists Association and the HCMC Stage Artists Association. It is part of the project “Organizing typical festivals, sports and cultural events in HCMC in the 2020-2030 period" conducted by the HCMC People’s Committee.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC Stage Association Ton That Can (L) and journalist Thanh Hiep (R) offer Jury Board's awards to artists.

Launched in 1991, the Cai Luong (reformed opera, the southern region’s most popular theatre form) competition aims to discover and encourage talents of this kind of traditional art as well as keep alive the tradition of Cai Luong and foster a love for folk opera among young people.

The national Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Talented Performers Contest was held from 1991-2014 and then suspended for many years. The contest kicked off a return on a national scale in 2020 with the participation of contestants from provinces and cities throughout the country.

The Cai Luong singing contest has provided many well-known artists, namely Vu Linh, Tai Linh, Phuong Hong Thuy, Thanh Thanh Tam, Phuong Hang, Thanh Hang, Kim Tu Long, Thoai My, Chau Thanh, Van Ha, Cam Tien, Thanh Ngan, Tan Giao, Huu Quoc, Le Tu, Tu Suong and more over the past years.





By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh