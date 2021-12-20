Winners of The Next Face Vietnam 2021 announced

Production director of The Next Face Vietnam 2021, Trang Le (C) congratulates Stephen Nguyen (L) and Pham Phan Y Ha (R)

The two contestants had excellent performances and triumphed over competitors, including The Duy, Shinsa Pham and Kieu Diem.



The Next Face Vietnam 2021, a combination of reality television modeling competitions of Vietnam’s Next Top Model and the Face Vietnam was premiered at 8 pm on every Sunday on the program’s Facebook Fanpage, starting on November 7.

The competition is not only find and train new modeling talents and commercial models but also it aims to focus on the ability to influence others and build image through social media platforms.

Coaches of this year’s competition included Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H'Hen Nie, Miss World Vietnam 2019 Luong Thuy Linh, the first runner-up of Vietnam’s Next Top Model 2017 Thuy Duong and Creative Director Nam Trung.

The Next Face Vietnam 2021 is produced by MultiMedia JSC with the support of the social networking sites of Facebook and OnMeeting, Tiki Joint Stock Company, beU Models training and management company

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh