Vote For Five project launched





The project is organized by Wepro Entertainment which has had nearly 20 years of operating in Vietnam.In the preliminary round of Vote For Five, the five male candidates having the ability of singing, rapping, dancing, impressive looks and passion for becoming idols of the young generation have to defeat 500 candidates to enter the final round. Audience will vote to find the most five deserving candidates to form a completed male idol group.Director of Vote For Five is Vuong Khang with hosts Trinh Thang Binh and Hari Won along, three music coaches will be soon announced.Composer and producer Hua Kim Tuyen will be the music director while the producer is Touliver, SpaceSpeakers Group will participate in some instrumental combinations for music performance.

By Tieu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong