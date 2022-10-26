VN to have digital map of relics, attractive destinations: Ministry

At the seminar



The event was organized by the Information Technology Center - the permanent agency on the digital transformation of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, with the participation of more than 120 delegates from 63 provinces and cities.

In his opening speech, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong affirmed that digital transformation is identified as one of three strategic breakthrough solutions to build a strong and prosperous Vietnam so that the Southeast Asian country will become a high-income developed country by 2045. Digital transformation is a policy as well as an urgent requirement in all aspects. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has achieved many positive results during the national digital transformation.

The initial successes in digital transformation have had a clear and practical impact on the sector's practice, especially during a time when it was heavily affected by Covid-19. Thousands of visitors had to stay at home due to obligatory social distancing but still could watch Hue Citadel or many thematic exhibitions of the National Museum of History, and the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum with just a few clicks.

People can still enjoy unique art programs performed by famous artists online, or be guided through simple, effective and easy-to-understand online home exercises of the sports sector.

On the basis of the e-Government architecture version 2.0, digital platforms, information systems, and digital data invested by the Ministry have been gradually improving the digital working environment for employees.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong said that in the travel program of countries around the world, heritage sites are destinations preferred by holiday-makers. The country has a huge heritage treasure with 3,500 national monuments, more than 4,000 national intangible cultural heritages, and 8,000 traditional festivals.

All these data will gradually be digitalized to become an asset for us to rely on to promote, and at the same time rely on it to preserve and maintain.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong said that in the coming time, the ministry will have three core projects in digital transformation. It is the system of building a digital platform along the vertical axis and building the infrastructure to store the server system - considered the core of the Ministry’s digital data.

According to the leader of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in the coming time, cultural heritages will be digitized and digital transformation in the tourism industry will be carried out. All cultural heritages will be built on a general basis for the construction of a digital map of the system of monuments, scenic spots, and attractive destinations of Vietnam.





By Mai An – Translated by Anh Quan