VN determined to bring back imperial golden seal home

The rare and valuable imperial golden seal of the Nguyen Dynasty's Emperor Minh Mang



According to the Department of Cultural Heritage’s announcement, French auction house Millon has deferred the auction of Nguyen Dynasty King Minh Mang's 11-kg gold seal to November 11 following the Vietnamese government has made efforts in negotiating with the auction house.

As newspapers had released articles relating to the news that the website of Millon Auction Company posted information that 329 antiques will be auctioned including the two antiques of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), including a gold seal cast in 1823 during the Minh Mang Dynasty (1820-1841), lot number 101 and a golden bowl of Khai Dinh Dynasty (1917-1925), Lot 100 on October 19, 2022. The auction will take place on October 31, 2022.

Through a collection of evidence and experts’ verification based on information and images of auction artifacts published by Millon Auction Company on its website and comparison with antiques of Nguyen Dynasty gold seals that are being preserved in the country’s museums and monuments across the country, the golden seal (lot 101) was verified to be Nguyen Dynasty King Minh Mang's 11-kg gold seal cased in 1823 during the reign of King Minh Mang (1820-1841).

It can be seen that the imperial golden seal of Nguyen Dynasty's Emperor Minh Mang is the largest, most beautiful, most precious and most important golden seal of the Nguyen Dynasty because it reflects a period in the historical process of the nation - the nation, a cultural precious commodity of Vietnam.

Under the direction of the Government, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies and organizations are determined to seek a solution to bring the antique home through cultural diplomacy

In the coming time, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, related ministries, agencies, organizations and individuals to mobilize all resources and negotiate with the auction house to bring the imperial golden seal of the Nguyen Dynasty's Emperor Minh Mang back home as soon as possible.





By Mai An - Translated by Anh Quan