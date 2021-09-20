Virtual art program calls for unity in battling Covid-19

People’s Artist Ta Minh Tam performs outside a field hospital to send words of encouragement to frontline healthcare workers and Covid-19 patients in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)



The program which is named after a song of the late famous musician Trinh Cong Son aims to honor the patriotism and the people’s spirit of sharing and optimism during tough time amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Many popular artists will join the event, namely People’s Artists Ta Minh Tam and Thanh Ngan, Meritorious Artists Thanh Lam, Van Khanh and Le Tu, the famous couple Cam Van and Khac Trieu, singers Hong Nhung, Thanh Bui, Duc Tuan, Tung Duong, Lan Nha and others.

The event will be broadcast on the HCMC Television’ channel, channels of localities in the country, TV streaming services of including Facebook fan pages of the Department of Culture and Sports, and the HCMC Music Center, VieOne, FPT Play, Radio VOH, Zing Mp3, Tik Tok, Galaxy Play, POPs, VTV go, Vnexpress, VOVTV and Trinh va em.

The show is co-organized by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global) and family of the late musician Trinh Cong Son.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh