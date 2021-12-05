Vietnam's representative Thuy Tien crowned Miss Grand International 2021

In the pageant’s final, the pageant judges scored the contestants via the rounds of swimsuit, prom dress and presentation to choose the top 20, top ten and top five faces.



The first, second, third and fourth-runners belonged to the beauties of Ecuador, Brazil, Puerto Rico and South Africa, respectively.



The 23- year-old pageant winner was born in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam who had studied and graduated from the Faculty of French Literature at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities of Ho Chi Minh City.

With a sexy body of 83-62-92 cm, Thuy Tien had ever been the second runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2020, won the title of Beauty of Mercy at Miss Vietnam 2018 pageant and represented Vietnam to compete at Miss International 2018. Besides, she had the advantage in English and French and good catwalk skill.

There are some photos of the pageant’s final night.



By Tieu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong