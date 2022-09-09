Vietnam’s first multi-nationality youth orchestra makes debut at the Hanoi Opera House on September 8, 2022 (Photo: VNA)

VYO is the first multi-nationality youth orchestra in Vietnam. Its 79 members are aged between 12 and 22, with different nationalities and professions who share the passion for music.

The “ VYO Grand Concert” concern is the opening concert for the community concert series of VYO held in creative public spaces in Hanoi in September and early October 2022.

Through the series, VYO wishes to share the joy in music, as well as become links between classical music with their peers and the public of all ages and walks of life.

Vietnamplus