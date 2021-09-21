Vietnam's external cultural strategy to promote national image abroad

Images of VN's festivals and cultural activities

The directive also aims at the comprehensive development of Vietnamese culture and people, turn culture into an endogenous power and promote the inspiration for the sustainable and prosperous development.



One of the requirements is the enhancement of Vietnam’s presence at international and regional large-scale and prestigious events, such as global expos, Olympic Games, international film festivals, international tourism trade fairs, world’s sport events and book fairs and exhibitions; and boost promotional and communication activities on types of news and social media platforms, exchanges with global media agencies and international film crews.

The directive also asks the implementation of active global integration, the effective use of multilateral cooperation, promotion of the role of external cultural tasks at multilateral forums including UNESCO, ASEAN, ASEM, IFACCA, WIPO.

In addition, the speed up of the development of digital culture, paying attention to the technological and scientific application, the 4th industrial revolution’s achievements, strengthening external activities after the Covid-19 pandemic could be under control are necessary.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh