Vietnam’s brocade fashion to be introduced at World Expo 2020 Dubai

The Vietnam Pavilion at the World Expo 2020 Dubai. (Photo: the organisation board)

The programme, which aims to feature the overall picture of a colourful Vietnam with cultural characteristics stretching across the country, will be implemented by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the People's Committee of the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong.

The organizers said the programme will contribute to promoting the cultural value of traditional brocade weaving, introduce products of ethnic minorities in Vietnam, and bring these products to international markets, towards building a national brand in the brocade-based garment and culture industry.

Through activities such as traditional art performance, displaying and introducing handicraft products as well as dishes and culinary arts, international friends will have the opportunity to know more about Vietnam with achievements in economy, society, science and technology, helping to promote trade, tourism and investment in the coming years.

In the framework of the expo, each country will organize a national day. Vietnam's Day will be held on December 30 with events to promote the country in many fields.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is coordinating with relevant ministries, sectors and units to plan activities such as a ceremony to raise the Vietnamese flag, a parade to show the national flag, a film week, a painting exhibition, and a programme to provide information about Vietnam’s foreign policy, economy, investment, trade and tourism.

