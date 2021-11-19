Vietnam’s beauty through lens of international photographers

People work at dawn

Intending to build a national brand for Vietnamese photography as well as contribution to the introduction of the beautiful image of the country and Vietnamese people to the world and enhancing international cooperation through photography activities, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism decided to organize the Vietnam International Photography Festival once every two years.

This year, the festival was organized for the first time by the Ministry and Ninh Binh People’s Committee despite the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic.

As of August 20, the festival organizer has received 1,567 works of professional and amateur photographers from 19 nations and territories. The Art Council established by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has selected 177 works by 93 entrants for the exhibition. This is a beautiful and rich set of photos about Vietnam, vividly reflecting the reality of life, the beauty of the country , people and culture of Vietnam, in which there are new and discovery perspectives of international photographers.

The group of photos on architecture, monuments, festivals, the traditional art of Vietnam is prominent amongst works. Additionally, photos of some scenic spots in Vietnam, photos of Vietnamese traditional craft, landscapes, rivers, and mountains, activities in rural areas, and the modern rhythm of life all show entrants' love for the Southeast Asian country and Vietnamese people.

In related news, the National Cultural Conference is scheduled to be held on November 24, 2021, in Hanoi. The conference is considered a significant event because it will be held seventy-five years after the first National Cultural Conference on November 24, 1946.



A photo of beach in the Central City of Da Nang The event is held to arouse the aspiration of Vietnamese people in the new era with a focus on the country’s rapid and sustainable development. Before the conference will take place, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung has told reporters about this event.

The forthcoming national conference is quite large will be held at Dien Hong Hall with the participation of nearly 600 delegates who are leaders of the Party, State, ministries, agencies, artists, organizations, and organizations. It will be connected with 63 provinces and cities in the country online.

2021 is the year when the country has many very important political events. This is also the first year of implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, concretizing the country's socio-economic development strategy for the past 10 years as mentioned in the resolution.

The Covid-19 epidemic , especially the 4th wave from April 2021, has adversely affected all sectors in Vietnam and Covid-19 related losses may not be fully reflected in the statistics. The economic impact is clearly seen, especially in the airline and tourism industries, which are among those most affected everywhere

Under the leadership of the Party, the government who made use of its ever-present propaganda machine to run a vigorous awareness campaign to unite the public in the fight against the pandemic, the country has gradually controlled the epidemic, bringing the country into a state of new normal. The National Cultural Conference in 2021 will be about the implementation of the Resolution of the 12th National Party Congress on culture.



Local salt makers rush to collect salt because a downpour is enough to ruin the whole field

Children are playing in sand hill





By staff writers - Translated by Dan Thuy