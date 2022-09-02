Vietnam-Korea Festival 2022 held in Da Nang City

A performance of traditional costume of Vietnam and Korea

Attending the event were RoK's Consul General to Da Nang Ahn Min-sik and representatives of Gyeongsangbuk Province, Seoul, Daegu and Changwon that have cooperation relations with Da Nang City along with thousands of tourists and residents in Da Nang.

From September 1 to September 3, many main activities will be organized at a park near Dragon Bridge in An Hai Tay Ward, Son Tra District such as a program to promote business cooperation and experience exchanges between Korean and Vietnamese enterprises; a fair with 40 stalls introducing culture - information, cuisine, Vietnamese - Korean goods; Vietnam – Korea culture exchange program ; Vietnam – Korean Cuisine Contest; Vietnam – Korea Music Festival; martial arts performance of Taekwondo and so on.Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the Foreign Affairs Department of Da Nang City Huynh Duc Truong said that Da Nang lures 235 projects of Korean investors with total capital of more than US$378 million, and the partner is the fifth country in Da Nang City in terms of total registered investment capital.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong