Vietnamese paintings auctioned for millions of US dollar

The auction will start on December 14. The painting Lady by the River which was signed in 1937 was estimated by collectors and experts that it would be the second most expensive one in the auction session. It would be priced at HKD5 million to HKD7 million.

According to art researcher Ly Doi, painter Mai Trung Thu's paintings have harmony in storytelling and East-West coordination, not only in materials, structure, color palette but also in creating identity specific to the story. In a nutshell, although it tells a Vietnamese story, it is not too specific and private for Europeans to feel isolated.

Presently, the 135.5cm x 80cm Portrait of Mademoiselle Phuong by Mai Trung Thu, oil on canvas in 1930 is offered at more than US$3.1 million at Sotheby's Hong Kong in April 18. It is one of the priciest Vietnamese artworks.

By Thien Thanh - Translated by Anh Quan