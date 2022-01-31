Vietnamese natural and cultural garden built in Ukraine

Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach (R) and director of M.M. Grishko National Botanical Garden of National Academy of Science of Ukraine, Natalyia Vasylievna Zaimenko

Under the agreement marking the 30th anniversary of bilateral ties, a one-hectare space featuring Vietnamese nature and culture will be built within the Ukraine National Botanical Garden (NBG) presenting Vietnamese typical plants and architecture. The Vietnamese garden will be located next to the gardens of countries including Indonesia, Japan and the Republic of Korea.



After an overall design of the garden is approved by the NBG’s scientific council, the construction work has been kicked off.

The number of Vietnamese people in Ukraine reached 6,000-7,000 people who had worked and studied and settled down in the country. They have expected to have a community space featuring Vietnamese traditional culture for a long time. The Vietnamese natural and cultural garden” project received a lot of support and contribution of the Vietnamese community in Ukraine.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach, it is a significant cooperation helping Vietnam promote traditional culture to foreign friends. The project with the socialization of investment has been promptly implemented.

Shortly after the signing, 50 bamboo trees were planted by Mr. Nguyen Hong Thach and officials of the Vietnamese Embassy to Ukraine. The Vietnamese community in Russia has also transported to Khakorv. Bamboo tree reminds images of Vietnam’s countryside villages giving visitors a deep knowledge of Vietnamese tradition. In Vietnam, the bamboo tree is a significant symbol of the culture and daily life. The solid, straight and high bamboo trees represent resilience, indomitability and bravery for the Vietnamese people.

In addition, a bronze drum model and a traditional Vietnamese communal house will be built in the garden in the coming time.

The Vietnamese natural and cultural garden is planned to open for the public on the Death anniversary of the Hung Kings (on the 10th day of the 3rd lunar month). The garden, which will be also a cultural venue for outdoor activities, is expected to attract a large number of visitors.

By Thanh Hang – Translated by Kim Khanh