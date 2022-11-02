Vietnamese movies to compete at 33rd Singapore International Film Festival

Poster of the film "Fix anything" by Le Lam Vien

The movie titled “The Unburied Sounds of a Troubled Horizon” directed by Tuan Andrew Nguyen will participate in the category of "Undercurrent". This film is inspired by the people of Quang Tri Province which was one of the most heavily bombed areas in the history of modern warfare. For multiple generations, its residents have lived with the physical residue and lingering trauma of war.



The film called “Fix Anything” by director Le Lam Vien will compete with 16 other movies in the category of "Southeast Asian Short Film Competition". The variety and quality of these short films attest to the abundance of strong creative talents from the region. The “Fix Anything” tells about a father who ropes in his son for exploits using his DIY ‘memory eraser’ van in this sci-fi comedy on their one-night adventure.

The films titled “What the hell” by director Nguyen Thi Xuan Trang and “Fix Anything” have been selected for the “Southeast Asian Film Lab". The program provides a nurturing and collaborative space for Southeast Asian filmmakers who are embarking on their first feature-length film project.

Young directors will have an opportunity to exchange with professional filmmakers and participate in a speech contest for the “Most Promising Project” and “Fellowship Prize” awards.

Founded in 1987, the annual Singapore International Film Festival is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia. Besides the competition feature and short film screenings, film industry-related activities such as exhibitions, workshops and seminars are also part of the official SGIFF program.

The 33rd edition presents a diverse, inclusive range of over 101 films by filmmakers from all over the world. These carefully selected films speak of memories, emotions, inspired conversations and discussions — that together celebrate the continuity of film and storytelling in the cinematic community.





By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh