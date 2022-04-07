Vietnamese movies compete in SIFF, IFTS int’l film festivals

A scene in the animation movie titled “U Linh Tick Ky: Magic powder”

The 8-minute animation movie titled “U Linh Tick Ky: Magic powder” directed by Leo Dinh will compete in the category of Family Picture Show while the picture themed “Nhung Dua Tre Trong Suong” (Children of the Mist) of director Ha Le Diem will join the category of Asian Crossroads at the SIFF.

The SIFF will also see the participation of Vietnamese sci-fi kids' adventure, “Maika” directed by Ham Tran in the category of Films4Families and Asian Crossroads. The film will be presented to audiences on April 16-23.

“Children of the Mist” will also take part in the Documentary category. The film is a story about a twelve-year-old Hmong girl in rural Vietnamese villages who normally must face the pressure of impending marriage via the custom of bride-kidnapping, but this doc follows one young heroine in conflict with tradition.



Launched in 1976, the Seattle International Film Festival is consistently ranked as one of the top audience festivals in North America and is an Academy Award qualifying film festival for short films.

The 48th Seattle International Film Festival will return on April 14–24 with a hybrid event that includes both in-person and virtual screenings. The 11-day festival will present the best in international and independent films from around the globe – with screenings at SIFF theaters and venues throughout the city as well as virtually on the SIFF Channel. This year, the Festival will screen 262 films representing 80 countries, including 107 narrative features, 41 documentaries, three archival films, two works-in-progress, and 107 short films.

Founded in 1982, the Stuttgart International Festival of Animated Film (ITFS) ranks among the world's most important events for an animated films. The 29th Stuttgart Festival of Animated Film (ITFS) will take place from May 3 to 8.







By Van Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh