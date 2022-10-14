Vietnamese, Korean artists cooperate in play production

Meritorious Artist Nguyen Xuan Bac, Director of the Vietnam National Drama Theatre, said his theatre and the Korea Association of Performing Arts Producers (KAPAP) join hands to produce the play as an activity marking the Vietnamese theatre’s 70th anniversary and the 30th founding anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties.



The play, adapted from writer Duong Huong’s novel “Ben khong chong” (Quay of the spinsters), is scripted by Vu Thi Thu Phong and directed by Meritorious Artist Lam Tung of Vietnam and Kim Min-jeong of the RoK.

The novel is about the persons in a typical Red River Delta village of Vietnam who have to struggle with backward customs and stereotypes from their clans and neighbours to move forwards. It used to be adapted into films for several times.

Bac noted the cooperation in play production reflects not only the friendship but also cultural similarities between the two countries.

The first shows of “Ben khong chong” will be staged in the RoK on November 12 - 13. In Vietnam, the play and other outstanding performances of the National Drama Theatre will serve the audience on December 7 - 18, on the occasion of the theatre’s 70th anniversary, he added.

For his part, Production Director Um Dong-youl expressed his hope that through this project, the Korean audience can learn more about the culture of Vietnam and Vietnamese artists’ talent.

He described the project as a prerequisite for more cultural cooperation projects between the two countries in the future./.

VNA