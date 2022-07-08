Vietnamese firms interested in Cuban market: Ambassador

Students at Nguyen Van Troi school perform a dance with the traditional Vietnamese hats on February 15, 2022.(Photo: VNA)



Ambassador Tung expressed delight at the progress of Vietnamese-invested projects in Artemisa, most of which are located in Mariel Special Development Zone.

He said that many Vietnamese firms have revealed their intention to invest in solar power, agriculture, tourism infrastructure and many other areas in Cuba.First Secretary of the Party Committee of Artemisa Gladys Martínez Verdecia highlighted the potential of the locality and challenges it is facing.Despite geographical distance, Vietnam and Cuba have always stood by each other, and Vietnamese people always keep in their mind the solidarity with the Cuban people, Ambassador Tung stressed.Visiting Mártires de Tarará primary school, Amiguitos de los Vietnamitas kindergarten and Ben Tre village where Vietnamese bamboos grow, Ambassador Tung expressed his hope that the youth of both sides will continue to maintain and promote the special traditional friendship, comprehensive partnership and the absolute mutual trust between the two Parties, States and peoples.The same day, the Vietnamese diplomat visited Artemisa martyr monument.Earlier on July 6, he visited Mayabeque province, which is more than 50km East of Havana. At his working session with First Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Yuniasky Crespo Baquero and Governor Tamara Valido Benítez, both sides discussed the production in the locality and Vietnamese-invested projects to be developed this year.

