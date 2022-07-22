Vietnamese films introduced in Venezuela

A scene in the film "Cuoc doi cua Yen” (The Life of Yen) (Photo: VNA)



Hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela, the event aimed to give Venezuelan audiences and international friends an insight into the country, people and culture of Vietnam.

The event featured famous films, including “Chuyen cua Pao” (Pao's story), “Dung dot” (Don’t burn), “Toi thay hoa vang tren co xanh” (I see yellow flowers on the green), “Cuoc doi cua Yen” (The Life of Yen), “Mua len trau” (Buffalo Boy), and “Trang noi day gieng” (Moon at the Bottom of the Well).

Addressing the opening ceremony, Ambassador Le Viet Duyen highlighted the outstanding milestones in the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Venezuela in the fields of politics, economy, culture and society.

He said cinematic works screened during the event convey messages about Vietnam's culture, history, human personality and social life, thus strengthening understanding, cooperation and close between the two countries’ people.

For his part, President of the Foundation for the Cultural Development of the Mérida State (Fundecem) Enrique Plata said the event offered a chance for locals to understand more about Vietnam’s history, culture and people, helping bring the image of Vietnam closer to Venezuelan people in general and Merida in particular.

The film screenings have attracted a large number of Venezuelan audiences.

VNA