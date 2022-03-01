  1. Culture/art

Vietnamese film participates in Osaka Asian Film Festival 2022

This is the fifth movie in the well-known series Gai Gia Lam Chieu (The Tricky Ladies) directed byBao Nhan and Namcito will participate in the Osaka Asian Film Festival (OAFF) 2022 that will be held from March 10-20 in Japan.
The film is nominated for the ABC TV Awards given by ABC TV through OAFF. It will also be screened in the New Action! Southeast Asia, a special program highlights new movements in Southeast Asian cinema, at 6:30 pm on March 12 and 1:45 on March 17 at the Cine Libre Umeda in Osaka.
Marking its 17th edition this year, OAFF will again select high-quality Asian films. The Competition section, which receives increased recognition every year, will again select films previously unreleased in Japan. This year’s event attracts 76 films from 31 countries and territories across the country.

By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh

