Vietnamese film impressively premieres at Tokyo Int’l Film Festival 2022

This year’s main competition section attracts 14 feature-length films from Japan, Chile, Macedonia, Iran, Lebanon, Vietnam and others. It is the core of the festival and aims to support promising filmmakers who will play leading roles in the industry, as well as contribute to the enrichment of cinematic artistry and international cultural exchange.



The film crew consisting of director Bui Thac Chuyen, film producer Tran Thi Bich Ngoc, production directors Cao Trung Hieu and Andy Vo, and artists namely Tu Oanh, Bao Ngoc Doling, Le Cong Hoang, Phuong Anh Dao and Quang Tuan attended the opening event red carpet of the film festival.

Director Bui Thac Chuyen and his wife, actress Tu Oanh

The movie is adapted from two short stories by renowned writer Nguyen Ngoc Tu, telling about women’s love in rural villages in the southern region.

The “Glorious ashes” had its first premiere after the opening event and received critical acclaim from experts, international media and audiences.



The Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) is one of the prestigious film fests in Asia, including the Busan International Film Festival and Shanghai International Film Festival. It was held every two years from 1985 to 1991 and then organized every year.

Actress Phuong Anh Dao and actor Quang Tuan Actor Le Cong Hoang and actress Bao Ngoc Doling Film producer Tran Thi Bich Ngoc

By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh