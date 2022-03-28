Vietnamese Ethnic Groups’ Culture Day to be held in mid-April





An art performance at the previous Vietnamese Ethnic Groups’ Culture Day. (Photo: VNA)



The festival’s main activities include a culture forum, a meeting with artisans who have made contributions to the conservation and promotion of ethnic cultural traditions, and an exhibition featuring lotus in Vietnamese cultural life.

It will also re-enact tradition festivals and customs of several ethnic minority groups such as: “Cap sac” (maturity ritual) of Dao group, New Rice Festival of Gia Rai group, and Chol Chnam Thmay Festival of Khmer group.

The Vietnamese Ethnic Groups’ Culture Day is celebrated on April 19 annually to honour cultural values of ethnic groups and Vietnam’s cultural diversity.

VNA