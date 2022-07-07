Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang

On the afternoon of July 7, at a regular press conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response to a reporter's question about two Vietnamese citizens being held by police in Spain, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said, the Vietnamese Embassy in Spain has received a notice from the Spanish police and urgently implemented initial measures to protect the two citizens.

Currently, the Vietnamese Embassy in Spain is also continuing to monitor the case.

According to the Embassy, Spanish authorities are still collecting information and evidence for the investigation of the case.

Ms. Le Thi Thu Hang added that the two artists in the case are in normal health conditions and receive legal support in accordance with regulations. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will provide information on the case related to citizen protection in accordance with its functions, and duties under Vietnamese law.

Previously, on July 1, information from the Vietnamese Embassy in Spain said that on June 25, police officers in Mallorca (Spain) announced that they had arrested two Vietnamese citizens on charges of ‘sexual abuse of a 17-year-old minor’ and ‘invasion of privacy.

Immediately after receiving the information, the Embassy took initial measures to protect citizens by working with local authorities to verify the information.

At the same time, the Embassy asked the Spanish authorities to ensure the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens as well as promptly provide information about the case to the Embassy.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Anh Quan