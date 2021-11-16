Vietnamese documentary film to compete at 94th Oscar Academy Awards

A scene in the film "The Eternal Springtime" by director Viet Vu

"The Eternal Springtime" was winner of the Grand Prix Documentary Short at the 66th International Cork Film Festival in November in Ireland. With this epic winning, the movie is qualified for the Oscars race.



"The Eternal Springtime" was previously premiered at the 50th Rotterdam International Film Festival and took part in film festivals in Ukraine, China or Azerbaijan.

Viet Vu is also one of the five filmmakers from Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam who have been selected to participate in the inaugural Seed Lab, operated by the non-profit Southeast Asia Fiction Film Lab.

The new program helps promising shorts filmmakers explore their directorial voices prior to the development of their first features. It is being operated in partnership with the Festival des 3 Continents’ Produire au Sud program.

The first session of Seed Lab will run online in December , with a second in-person session in Thailand in March 2022.

The Academy Awards or The Oscars is an annual American awards ceremony honoring cinematic achievements in the film industry.

The awards was first presented in 1929, its ceremony was first televised in 1953. The Academy Awards ceremony is widely considered to be the most prestigious cinema awards ceremony in the world.





By Van Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh