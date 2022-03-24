Vietnamese books to be presented at 2022 Thai National Book Fair

Around 50 Vietnamese book titles will be presented to international readers at the 50th National Book Fair and 20th Bangkok International Book Fair 2022 .

After two years of suspending due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 50th National Book Fair and the 20th Bangkok International Book Fair 2022 will return and attract more than 580 display booths of over 450 publishing houses and book companies from Thailand as well as representatives of publishers from countries around the world.



Vietnam’s Chi Culture Joint Stock Company (Chibooks) and Saigon Books Cultural JSC (Saigon Books) will bring to the fair book titles on various fields of culture, literature, entertainment, education, cuisine, economy and more.

The events will provide an opportunity to introduce Vietnamese books to international readers and mark the development and integration of the Vietnamese publishing sector in the fourth Industrial Revolution.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh