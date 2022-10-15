Vietnamese beauty crowned Miss Intercontinental 2022

Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc is crowned Miss Intercontinental 2022.
At the pageant’s finale, 71 contestants performed their national costume to choose the best candidates for the top 20.In the interview round, Bao Ngoc convinced the judges and audience with the question about failure.
Bao Ngoc became the first Vietnamese beauty to win the title.
Miss Intercontinental is the world’s seventh prestigious international beauty pageant held regularly since 1971. Previously, at Miss Intercontinental 2018, Le Au Ngan Anh, who was the representative of Vietnam, won the fourth runner-up.
