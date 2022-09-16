Vietnamese beauty achieves highest titles at Supermodel International 2022

Vietnamese model Bui Quynh Hoa (C) is the winner of the Supermodel International 2022. The first and second runners-up went to representatives of Canada and Netherlands while beauties of Sri Lanka and Switzerland are the third and fourth runners-up.



Bui Quynh Hoa , 24, was named among the Top 10 of Miss Universe Vietnam 2022. She competed in the country’s popular beauty pageants, including Miss World Ao Dai Vietnam 2017, Miss Sea Vietnam Global 2018, and Miss Universe Vietnam 2022. She won the gold prize at the Vietnam Supermodel 2018.

Launched in 2011, SuperModel International is the most prestigious model search in the world. It is a global cultural exchange event integrating female beauty, talent, general quality and cultural communication. Supermodel International uses its influence to discover new talents who will become a Supermodel through its theme "expanding international cultural and fashion development, and meeting worldwide demands based on the beauty resources across the world".



In 2018, Vietnamese model Duong Nguyen Kha Trang got the highest title at the SuperModel International modeling contest 2018 in Thailand.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh