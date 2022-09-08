Vietnamese beauties to compete in upcoming int’l pageants

Lam Thu Hong who was named among the top five at the Miss Sea Vietnam Global 2018 beauty contest will represent Vietnam at the Miss Globe 2022.

The 27-year-old man who stands at 1.73metres tall is living and working in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.



Miss Global is an international beauty pageant that was first held in 1925 and is regarded as one of the 7th largest beauty pageants in the world.

Bui Quynh Hoa is selected as the Vietnamese representative to participate in the Supermodel International 2022.

In addition, Bui Quynh Hoa who won the gold prize at the Vietnam Supermodel 2018 contest has been selected as the Vietnamese representative to participate in the Supermodel International 2022 which is scheduled to take place on September 15 in Thailand.

Hoa, 24, was named among the Top 10 of Miss Universe Vietnam 2022. She competed at the country’s popular beauty pageants, including Miss World Ao Dai Vietnam 2017, Miss Sea Vietnam Global 2018, and Miss Universe Vietnam 2022.

Launched in 2011, SuperModel International is the most prestigious model search in the world. It is a global cultural exchange event integrating female beauty, talent, general quality and cultural communication. Supermodel International uses its influence to discover new talents who will become a Supermodel through its theme "expanding international cultural and fashion development, and meeting worldwide demands based on the beauty resources across the world".





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh