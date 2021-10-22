Vietnamese artists take part in German art festival

Documenta, the famed quinquennial event takes place in the German city of Kassel. It showcases contemporary art, using a variety of venues throughout the city. Documenta began as a postwar attempt at revitalization.



The artist list for the 15th edition of Documenta has been revealed. So far the curators have named 51 artists and collectives included in the show, slated to open on 18 June 2022. Participating artists have been grouped into ‘mini-majelis’. The nationalities of the artists have also been omitted – replaced by their respective time zones.

The exhibition is being curated by the Indonesian collective Ruangrupa.

Documenta 15 is themed around the idea of lumbung, which translates from Indonesian as a sort of commons predicated upon resource-sharing.

Ruangrupa are organizing their show around the idea of lumbung, based on the model of a communal surplus-grain warehouse, created for shared future use.

Nguyen Trinh Thi is a Hanoi-based moving image artist. Her diverse practice, transcending the boundaries between cinema, documentary and performance, has consistently engaged with memory and history. Her works have been shown at international festivals and art exhibitions including Asia Pacific Triennial (Brisbane, 2018), Sydney Biennale 2018; Jeu de Paume, Paris; CAPC musée d’art contemporain de Bordeaux; the Lyon Biennale 2015; Asian Art Biennial 2015, Taiwan; Fukuoka Asian Art Triennial 2014; and Singapore.

The Nha San Collective is a pioneer in facilitating an experimental art movement and in promoting contemporary culture. The organization has supported the development of the first generation of contemporary artists in Vietnam.





By Kim Loan – Translated by Kim Khanh