Vietnamese artists confidently join global playing field

My Anh makes her first-ever festival appearance on the stage of the Head in the Clouds.

Vietnamese singer My Anh, 19 made her first-ever festival appearance on the stage of the Head in the Clouds that took place on November 6 and 7, 2021 at Rose Bowl Los Angeles Stadium (US).

During a 25-minute performance, My Anh presented to audiences songs including Yen (Quiet), Got You, Pillars, Can’t Hear A Thing and Look Easy. She won hearts of music lovers with her impressive voice and music style that is suitable for the world’s current trend.

Head in the Clouds Festival is an annual music festival organized by 88rising. In this year’s event, the headlining artists are Rich Brian, Joji, CL (2NE1), DPR, Keshi, DJ Millennium and more.

My Anh also participated in the ASEAN-Korea Music Festival ROUND 2021, hosted by the Korean broadcasting company KBS and sponsored by the Government of the Republic of Korea (RoK) through the ASEAN-Korea Cooperation Fund. Sixteen talented top musicians from various genres from the ten ASEAN Member States (AMS) and Korea took part in the event that was held online on January 9.

ROUND 2021 themed “Hello to New Normal”, which aims to strengthen the cultural bond and support among the AMS and Korea through the power of music to connect with each other. It aims to provide an opportunity for younger generations from various countries to communicate through music and promote the formation of an active pop music network connecting all countries.

Young singers namely Xuan Nghi, Charles, Dang Duc Duy, Tran Ha My and Kim Chi Sun join in the Joy Ruckus Club, the largest Asian music festival in the world.

A humanitarian-oriented, virtual concert series, founded by Asian Americans, and led by artists of Asian descent from all over the world, Joy Ruckus Club is a revolution in pan-Asian music. This year’s largest global Asian music festival spanning 10-days, featuring 14 stages worldwide, attracted 250 performers.

The band 020 made its festival debut at the Asia Song Festival 2021. The famous annual Asian pop music festival has been held in South Korea, since 2004. It is hosted by Korea Foundation for International Culture Exchange (KOFICE) and features artists from Asian countries.

“Chim Quy Trong Long” (Precious Birds In Cage) by singer Van Mai Huong has won the Best Music Video award at the 26th Asian Television Awards. The Asian Television Awards is an appreciation to recognize and reward programming and production excellence in the Asian television industry. Held every December, the Awards comprises 56 categories across news, documentaries & current affairs, kids and animation, entertainment, drama, technical, digital as well as performances including acting and directing.

Singers Quan A.P and Hoang Duyen were named “Best Asia Artist '' and “Best Emerging Artist” at the Mnet Asia Music Awards (MAMA) 2021 respectively. The awarding ceremony took place live on December 11, 2021 at CJ ENM Contents World in Paju, South Korea.

Additionally, there are a lot of cooperation between Vietnamese and international artists including rapper Phao (Nguyen Dieu Huyen) and Tyga, Thai Vu and Lukas Forchhammer, Jang Mi and Jung Min Hyuk.

In last November, the Saigon Choir of the Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music received a Certificate of Excellent equivalent to the Gold award in the category of Video Clip A cappella at the World Choir Games 2021 which is also considered the 'Olympics of Choral Music' taking place from October 30 - November 7, 2021 in Flanders, the northern part of Belgium.

The 11th edition of the world's largest international choir competition was organized online by the Interkultur to enable all choirs worldwide to participate online due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The World Choir Games are an international choir festival-taking place every two years on different continents.

Established in June 2016, the Saigon Choir currently has more than 60 members. The choir has regularly maintained practical activities and participated in international music competitions as well as organized private music nights for over the past five years with the support of the Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music. The Saigon Choir previously won the Gold prize at the Vietnam International Choir Competition 2017 held by the Interkultur in Hoi An ancient town in the central coastal province of Quang Nam.

However, musician Huynh Quang Thai who is conductor of the Saigon Choir expressed his concern that artists are facing a lack of investment in capital and supporting measures in order to participate in the international music festivals. The Saigon Choir has met all the standard requirements of an international choir but it has not received any investment. Young artists of the choir have performed without remuneration for over the past six years. They are on the stage because of their great love for performing. The choir expects to have a chance to join the 12th World Choir Games which will be held in July in the city of Gangneung, located in the Gangwong province, South Korea.

Musician Duong Khac Linh said that he was very proud of Vietnam young artists who have made every effort to join the international music events with professional and independent working style, not inferior to international artists despite the difficult time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution helps artists around the world easily connect with each other. There's a narrow gap between international and domestic artists, musician Hua Kim Tuyen said.





By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh